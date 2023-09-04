Watch CBS News
2 teens caught after stolen car chase ends in crash

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Two teens are in custody Monday afternoon after leading DeSoto police on a chase in a stolen car.

The DeSoto Police Department said the chase began near the Dallas-DeSoto northern border. It ended in a crash at Loop 12 and I-45.

When the stolen car crashed, the two teens fled on foot; however, officers caught and arrested them, DPD said.

The names and ages of the teens have not been released.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 3:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

