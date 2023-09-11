Watch CBS News
2 people shot overnight in Fort Worth, police searching for gunman

By Julia Falcon

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Fort Worth police are searching for a gunman who shot two people overnight.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 1400 block of Randol Crossing Lane, at the Randol Crossing Apartments.

One of the victims, a man, suffered a gunshot wound to the back. The second victim, another man, also suffered a gunshot wound to the back. 

Police say the gunman fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

