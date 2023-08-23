Watch CBS News
Police investigating after disturbance in Deep Ellum leads to double shooting

By Annie Gimbel

CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A disturbance in Deep Ellum led to the shooting of a man and woman in the 2900 block of Commerce Street. 

Police said the victims survived the Wednesday morning shooting and were taken to the hospital. 

The search for a male suspect continues, and police haven't released any additional details. 

This is a developing story, please click back for details

