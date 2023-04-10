2 men last seen swimming in Trinity River 'presumed dead'

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Search efforts for two men who were last seen swimming in the Trinity River on Easter Sunday will not resume, according to Jason L. Evans, public information officer, Dallas Fire-Rescue.

"The men are believed to be dead, and the most likely case is that the bodies will resurface on their own, at which point we will be asked to help get them from the water," Evans told CBSNewsTexas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue received a call about the men going under water near the 1600 block of California Crossing Road on April 9.

Law enforcement officials did not comment further.