2 men charged with falsifying documents to enroll in North Texas high school

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Two men were arrested after allegedly falsifying documents and enrolling at Crowley High School, according to the school district.

In a letter to parents Friday, the district said it took "immediate and decisive action" once administrators discovered the men used fake documents to gain access to campus.

According to the district, the two men, Kierre Trenton, 19, and Triston Moses, 20, face charges of tampering with government records.

Kierre Trenton, Triston Moses Tarrant County Jail

Crowley ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael McFarland continued:

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities. We have stringent enrollment processes in place to verify the authenticity of documents and the accuracy of the information provided by students and their families. I want to commend our staff for responding quickly to this situation. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability in all aspects of our educational system."

It is unknown what ties if any, Trenton and Moses have to school or why they enrolled.

The district did not say how long they had been on campus before administrators made the discovery nor did it identify either of the men. CBS News Texas has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

In Texas, tampering with a school record, certificate, seal, patent or similar document with the intent to defraud or harm another is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine.