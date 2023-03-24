Watch CBS News
2 killed in southern Denton shooting; investigation underway

By Raegan Scharfetter

CBS Texas

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Two people are dead following a shooting in southern Denton Thursday night.

At 10:36 p.m., Denton police tweeted there was a "large police presence" in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive while officers responded to a shooting.

Police said the suspect(s) left the scene and that there's no immediate threat to the public in that area.

The victims' identities are unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.

March 24, 2023

