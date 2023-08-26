2 killed in wrong-way crash on Dallas North Tollway

Hottest day in 12 years leads into another scorching weekend

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Two drivers died early Saturday morning when a car going the wrong way on the Dallas North Tollway crashed into another vehicle.

According to the report, just after 4:30 a.m., the driver of a 2019 Mazda CX5 was headed north in the southbound lanes of the Tollway near Wycliff Ave.

At the same time, the driver of a 2017 Ford F150 was driving south in the southbound lanes near Wycliff Ave.

The driver of the Mazda, Connor Steyer, 27 years old, of Richardson, hit the truck head-on, the report states.

Both Steyer and the driver of the truck, Jorrick Battle, a 55-year-old from Houston, were pronounced dead by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

According to the report, the 27-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This investigation is ongoing.