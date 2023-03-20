2 injured after shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, suspect in custody

2 injured after shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, suspect in custody

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Lamar High School is under a lockdown Monday morning after an on-campus shooting.

Police say they received multiple reports of shots fired on campus, outside the school, at around 6:55 a.m.

The school day doesn't start until 7:35 a.m., so school was not in session and not all students had arrived on campus when the shooting occurred.

Two students were injured and are receiving medical care. There is no word on their conditions.

The suspect has been arrested by Arlington police, but officials ask that parents, students and community members stay away from the campus while the investigation continues.

Once the lockdown is lifted, students and staff inside the building will be sent home for the remainder of the day. Police say clearing the building may take some time.

Police say they don't believe the suspect ever entered the school. There is no information about the suspect or the motive.

The suspect was arrested shortly after police arrived on the scene.

This story is developing.