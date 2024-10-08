2 dogs rescued, 35 displaced in East Fort Worth apartment fire

FORT WORTH – Two dogs were rescued and 35 people are displaced after a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in East Fort Worth.

Fort Worth firefighters were called to the 4500 block of Brentwood Stair just before 1 p.m. where they found heavy fire coming from the first floor of a single building with eight units.

Fort Worth FD said it took 45 minutes for 44 firefighters and 10 apparatus to bring the fire under control.

CBS News Texas

"Resident safety is our top priority, and thankfully, no injuries have been reported as we write this letter," the Quail Ridge Apartments in Fort Worth said in a statement. "However, eight households from Building 19 are affected, and they lost nearly everything in the fire. Our management team has already arranged temporary housing for these families, and the Red Cross, Community Safety Partnership division of the Fort Worth Police Department, Fort Worth ISD Family Action Center, and MOMA are assisting with resources for them."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.