2 dead in unrelated car crashes over weekend in Grand Prairie

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Two people were killed over the weekend in Grand Prairie following collisions on Interstate 30. 

The first crash happened in the 3500 block of the highway just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 18. 

Police said a Hyundai traveling westbound on IH‐30 struck the rear end of a car‐hauler trailer that was also traveling westbound. The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Traffic investigators have not ruled out excessive speed as a factor. They said it's unlikely they will file criminal charges. 

About an hour later, there was another fatal collision in the 4700 block of E IH‐30.

Police said a Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound when the driver failed to control his speed, striking slow‐moving traffic ahead, causing a chain reaction crash killing one driver. 

Two other people were also transported to the hospital with non‐life‐threatening injuries.

Both collisions are under investigation. 

