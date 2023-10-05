Pedestrian killed when car swerves to avoid hitting semi-truck on I-35W

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a driver tried to avoid hitting a semi-truck on Interstate 35W Thursday morning.

The fatal Oct. 5 crash happened when a motorist ran out of gas and was waiting for a friend to bring him some. He was waiting on the median should when his friend arrived to help. While both men were outside of their cars, another car swerved onto the median to avoid hitting a semi-truck but slammed into them.

One of the men died immediately. Police haven't said whether it was the friend who came to help, or the stranded motorist.

No charges have been filed, but that could change.