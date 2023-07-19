2 dead after overnight shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two people have been shot at a house in Fort Worth overnight.
It happened at 2800 block of Lulu St. just after 2 a.m. July 19.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital in serious condition. They did not survive their injuries and were pronounced dead.
Police say the suspect fled the location.
This story is developing.
