2 dead after overnight shooting in Fort Worth

By Julia Falcon

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two people have been shot at a house in Fort Worth overnight. 

It happened at 2800 block of Lulu St. just after 2 a.m. July 19.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital in serious condition. They did not survive their injuries and were pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect fled the location.  

This story is developing.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 5:26 AM

