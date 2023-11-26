2 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way Midlothian crash

MIDLOTHIAN - Two women are dead and two other people are in critical condition after a wrong-way crash in Midlothian, police say.

At midnight on Saturday, Midlothian officers were called to the 3800 block of US Highway 287 for a wrong-way crash. According to the report, a vehicle traveling north from Waxahachie in the southbound lanes of 287 crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Responding officers found one of the vehicles on fire and extinguished the fire, the report states.

Midlothian police said the driver and one passenger, Lakeshia Savala, 38, and Joanna Cain, 38, of the vehicle driving the wrong way were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle and a passenger of the wrong-way vehicle were taken to the hospital by air ambulance, MPD said, and are in critical condition.