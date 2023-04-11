Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at home in Murphy

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

Top Stories in North Texas, April 10
Top Stories in North Texas, April 10 04:05

MURPHY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two people have been killed and a third has been wounded after a shooting at a home in Murphy.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in the 400 block Whisperfield Drive around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

City Manager Mike Castor tells CBS News Texas the third person wounded was the shooter. His or her condition is not known.

Castro said there's no threat to the public.

The shootings prompted concern among Murphy residents, who live close to the scene.

Many went to Facebook to express their concern and look for information.

A media update will be provided later at Murphy City Hall.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 7:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.