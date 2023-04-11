2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at home in Murphy

MURPHY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two people have been killed and a third has been wounded after a shooting at a home in Murphy.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in the 400 block Whisperfield Drive around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

City Manager Mike Castor tells CBS News Texas the third person wounded was the shooter. His or her condition is not known.

Castro said there's no threat to the public.

The shootings prompted concern among Murphy residents, who live close to the scene.

Many went to Facebook to express their concern and look for information.

A media update will be provided later at Murphy City Hall.