2 dead, 1 in critical condition after Thanksgiving night shooting in Fort Worth

2 dead after triple shooting on Thanksgiving in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting that happened on Thanksgiving night.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Broadmoor Drive, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Investigators found one victim dead at the scene. The two other victims were taken to the hospital, where a second died from his injuries.

Police believe the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery, FWPD confirmed. No suspects are in custody at this time.