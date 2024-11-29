2 dead, 1 in critical condition after Thanksgiving night shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH – Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting that happened on Thanksgiving night.
The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Broadmoor Drive, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
Investigators found one victim dead at the scene. The two other victims were taken to the hospital, where a second died from his injuries.
Police believe the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery, FWPD confirmed. No suspects are in custody at this time.