Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead, 1 in critical condition after Thanksgiving night shooting in Fort Worth

By ShaCamree Gowdy

/ CBS Texas

2 dead after triple shooting on Thanksgiving in Fort Worth
2 dead after triple shooting on Thanksgiving in Fort Worth 00:19

FORT WORTH – Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting that happened on Thanksgiving night.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Broadmoor Drive, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Investigators found one victim dead at the scene. The two other victims were taken to the hospital, where a second died from his injuries.

Police believe the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery, FWPD confirmed. No suspects are in custody at this time.

ShaCamree Gowdy

ShaCamree Gowdy is a Freelance Digital Content Producer for CBS News Texas.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.