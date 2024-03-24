2 Dallas police officers injured, dragged by fleeing car

DALLAS — Two Dallas Police officers were injured Sunday morning when a car they were approaching suddenly took off, dragging them with it.

Around 6:00 a.m., officers were called to the 5500 block of Alpha Rd. for a suspicious vehicle at a business that was reported running but had not moved.

As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect drove off, dragging and injuring the officers.

Both officers were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, treated and released.

The suspect was not apprehended and the investigation is ongoing.