2 Dallas police officers injured, dragged by fleeing car

By S.E. Jenkins

DALLAS — Two Dallas Police officers were injured Sunday morning when a car they were approaching suddenly took off, dragging them with it.

Around 6:00 a.m., officers were called to the 5500 block of Alpha Rd. for a suspicious vehicle at a business that was reported running but had not moved. 

As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect drove off, dragging and injuring the officers. 

Both officers were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, treated and released.

The suspect was not apprehended and the investigation is ongoing.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 2:36 PM CDT

