2 friends, former football players bring out competitive spirit ahead of Red River Rivalry

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – DFW legends B.J. Johnson and Mark Clayton have put their gloves away.

Their bond and friendship born, out of mutual respect, could never be stronger but the competitive spirit remains and comes alive one particular Saturday every year at the State Fair of Texas.

"it's a special weekend," said Johnson, a former receiver at UT. "[It's] part of history, especially in the City of Dallas. It brings a lot of pride to me but me personally...I hate OU with a passion. I love Mark but I hate OU with a passion."

Never did Johnson imagine when he came out of South Grand Prairie High School that he would never win a game in the Red River Rivalry during his career at Texas.

Conversely, Clayton, a Arlington Sam Houston High School graduate, never lost in this series as a member of the Sooners. But for now, he can't live down UT winning the game 49 to nothing last year.

"Oh god, I didn't watch the whole game and couldn't watch the whole game," said Clayton, a former receiver at Oklahoma. "I couldn't. I couldn't. I just couldn't take it."

It's true that OU has seven national titles and UT has four. Both are 5-0 coming into this game, but to the delight of Matthew McConaughey, this year the Longhorns are viewed as a legit national title contender.

"It's a beautiful thing and we're blessed to be a part of a rich history in college football," Johnson said.

No matter what happens on Saturday, the two old friends won't be in the stands this year due to family obligations, but hope current players realize how unique the experience is.

"Being able to pass that down to some of the younger guys, it's a real blessing to have done that," Clayton said.