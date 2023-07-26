$1M Powerball ticket sold at RaceTrac in Forney

North Texan who runs lottery blog says she predicted the latest winner

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Someone who lives in Forney is $1 million richer thanks to a winning Powerball ticket bought at RaceTrac.

The winner, who decided to remain anonymous, bought the ticket on July 19.

The second-tier winning ticket with self-picked numbers matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (7-10-11-13-24), but not the red Powerball number (24).

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing the Power Play for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

A Power Play Match Five (5+0) is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected.

The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.