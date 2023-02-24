19-year-old arrested for multiple warrants related to child pornography and sexual assault
LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A 19-year-old has been arrested by Lake Worth police for multiple warrants related to child pornography and sexual assault.
Cruz Rocha was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child, possession with intent to promote child pornography and sexual performance by a child (employ and/or induce).
The warrants were issued by the River Oaks Police Department.
Rocha was also charged with an unrelated theft in Lake Worth.
Police say there were no injuries during the arrest.
