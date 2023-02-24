Watch CBS News
19-year-old arrested for multiple warrants related to child pornography and sexual assault

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A 19-year-old has been arrested by Lake Worth police for multiple warrants related to child pornography and sexual assault. 

lake-worth-pedophile.jpg
Cruz Rocha, 19. Lake Worth Police Department via Twitter

Cruz Rocha was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child, possession with intent to promote child pornography and sexual performance by a child (employ and/or induce).

The warrants were issued by the River Oaks Police Department.

Rocha was also charged with an unrelated theft in Lake Worth. 

Police say there were no injuries during the arrest.

