16-year-old charged in North Texas hookah lounge murder

LEWISVILLE — A 16-year-old is in custody, charged in connection to the deadly shooting at a hookah lounge in Lewisville last week.

Just before midnight on Friday, March 29, a call to 911 reported a shooting at the Luxor Hookah Lounge, located off 121 in Lewisville. A fight between multiple people reportedly turned into a shooting. Nineteen-year-old Jayden Tramaine Anderson was killed and a second man had non-life-threatening injuries.

Lewisville police identified a 16-year-old suspect in the shooting and took him into custody on Tuesday. He is charged with one count of murder. As a minor, the suspect's identity will not be released. Lewisville Police said he is being held at the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to determine if others were involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jordan Potter at 972.219.3635.