15-year-old arrested, charged with capital murder following fatal shooting

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS – A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened on Feb. 20. Dallas police say they responded to a major accident in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Ave. around 1:25 a.m. that day.

When police arrived at the scene, 25-year-old Faneal Tesfit was found with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle. He was unresponsive, police say, and died at the scene.

Police say Tesfit lost control of his vehicle after he was shot. His vehicle went off the road and crashed into the side of an empty house.

The teen has been charged with capital murder.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 8:44 AM CST

