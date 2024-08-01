14-year-old smuggler leads Texas State Troopers on high-speed chase

TEXAS — Texas State Troopers caught a 14-year-old smuggler and seven illegal immigrants after a high-speed chase and vehicle fire Wednesday.

Troopers were in a high-speed chase with a white GMC Acadia on I-35 in Webb County when the driver of the GMC ran a red light and hit a curb, losing the front passenger tire.

The trooper performed a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, causing the driver of the GMC to veer off the road and into the brush.

The vehicle then caught fire and troopers helped seven people out of the burning vehicle, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The 14-year-old smuggler was arrested and charged with evading arrest and smuggling people. DPS said the seven passengers were illegal immigrants from Mexico and were referred to US Border Patrol.