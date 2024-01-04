Watch CBS News
13-year-old found, AMBER Alert discontinued

UPDATE: An AMBER Alert for Carleigh O'dell has been discontinued. The Texas Department of Public Safety says she was found but did not share any other information at this time.

SAN ANTONIO - An AMBER Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Carleigh O'dell. She was last seen around 09:00 p.m. Wednesday night at 1400 Ridge Creek Lane in Bulverde.

The blonde, 5'4" White teen with green eyes was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words "Lonestar Ranch" on it. She was also wearing multi-colored shorts, and black Vans shoes. 

Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Carleigh O'dell. Texas Department of Public Safety

The suspect is believed to be a 21-year-old Hispanic male with facial hair and a receding hairline, driving a blue car. The make and model of the car is unknown at this time.

You can call 911, or 830-620-3400 to report information to the Comal County Sheriff's Office if you know anything regarding O'dell's whereabouts.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 7:25 AM CST

