12-year-old crashes SUV into tree, killing 1
DALLAS - A 12-year-old is dead and three others are injured after crashing an SUV into a tree on Jan. 4.
It happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 15000 block of Lasater Road near the intersection of Caspian Drive.
Dallas police say a 12-year-old boy was driving an SUV southbound on Lasater Road when it went off the road and hit a tree.
One of the passengers, another 12-year-old boy, died at the scene.
The driver and two other passengers, ages 11 and 12, were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
There is no word on what caused the SUV to go off the road. The investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.