12-year-old crashes SUV into tree, killing 1

DALLAS - A 12-year-old is dead and three others are injured after crashing an SUV into a tree on Jan. 4.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 15000 block of Lasater Road near the intersection of Caspian Drive.

Dallas police say a 12-year-old boy was driving an SUV southbound on Lasater Road when it went off the road and hit a tree.

One of the passengers, another 12-year-old boy, died at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers, ages 11 and 12, were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

There is no word on what caused the SUV to go off the road. The investigation is ongoing.