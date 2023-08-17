Watch CBS News
11th-grade student found dead on Austin high school campus, district says

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — All classes at Travis Early College High School were canceled Thursday after the body of an 11th-grade student was found on campus, the district said.

Austin ISD announced the campus closure at 8:54 a.m., sharing an "incident" had occurred and that there was no danger to students or staff.

Students who were on buses headed to school were returned home, and the district coordinated transportation back home for students who were already on campus.

At 3:46 p.m., Austin ISD posted the following update:

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through a heartbreaking situation. It is with great sadness that we share that one of our 11th-grade students was found deceased on our campus this morning. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

District officials said she was found before most students arrived for the day, and that to their knowledge, none "encountered the situation."

Austin ISD police have since closed off the area.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 4:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

