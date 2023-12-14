11th Annual Christmas Collaboganza this Saturday, Dec. 17

Seasons of Change changing the lives of those in need this holiday season

Seasons of Change changing the lives of those in need this holiday season

ARLINGTON - For families who are struggling to make ends meet, the holidays can be hard. That's why for the past 13 years, an organization called Seasons of Change has been making sure no family has to go without, this time of year.

Linda Waldie heard about the Seasons of Change Christmas Collaboganza event in Arlington from a friend.

It's a multi-day event where families can come in, and pick out toys, clothing, household items and even leave with a week's worth of groceries. And it's all free.

"It's very helpful when you have bills to pay and those come first," said Waldie.

Waldie and her son Adam were just some of the hundreds of people who lined up around the building for the giveaway today. Seasons of Change founder Tavian Harris says she started this event 13 years ago because she understood how hard it can be for some families this time of year.

"Being a single mom I know what it was like to raise children during the holiday season and not have enough so when I got to a good place in life I wanted to give back," said Tavian Harris, the executive director of Seasons of Change.

Waldie picked out a couple toys like a remote control car for her 7-year-old son Greyson.

"If it wasn't for people like this and places like this and friends, I don't know that my son would have had a Christmas," said Waldie.

Over the next few days Seasons of Change estimates they'll serve more than 15 thousand families.

"I'm a little taken back by it I'm a little humbled by it," said Harris. "It just shows the need in our community it shows what we have to do to help our families."

Her hope for the families who've stopped by today: that they'll leave here with everything they need to make their holiday season bright.

If you need a little help to bring some holiday cheer to your family this year or you know someone else who might benefit from this event, registration is still open and the Seasons of Change Christmas Collaboganza will continue throughout the weekend and next week.

Click here to register.

The event will continue at 2621 S. Cooper Street, in Arlington on the following dates: