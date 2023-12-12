11 Days of Giving: Hope Restored Missions serves homeless in North Texas

PLANO – It's the season of giving, and CBS News Texas is partnering with Tom Thumb-Albertsons to highlight 11 nonprofits that give back to their communities year-round.

Our second organization in this series is Hope Restored Missions, a nonprofit that serves people across the metroplex who are dealing with homelessness.

"What we're finding now more than ever, is that there are more families than it used to be," said Kathy Smith, the lead case manager and chief operating officer at Hope Restored Missions. "Homelessness doesn't look like what it used to anymore."

The organization not only provides food and clothing to clients, but also helps people get critical IDs and documents, job training, medical care, and ultimately back into a home.

"It typically takes 60 to 90 days to even get started on a pathway to housing," Smith said.

The nonprofit was started in 2019 and has gone from serving about 20 people to 2,600. Hope Restored Missions is based in Plano, but its reach goes far beyond Collin County.

"It's very challenging," said Tamara Monroe, the founder and CEO. "What motivates me is the transformation that we see daily. We get to see lives being transformed every day."

However, they can't do it all alone. The nonprofit is 90% run by volunteers.

"We need the help," Monroe said. "We need donations."

CBS News Texas got to tell Hope Restored Missions that our friends at Tom Thumb-Albertsons want to show their support with a $1,000 donation to recognize the work they are doing in the community.

"For this season in particular, I would like for our families – the ones with children – to just be blessed," Smith said. "Whatever we got. If we can give toys out, if we can food out."

They'll find people with open arms at Hope Restored Missions, ready to help.

"We get to be the beacon of light and hope to the community," said Monroe. "Not just for those that are unhoused, but those who are in need."

Hope Restored Missions is holding an outreach event this Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

'Holidays of Hope' is sponsored by the Credit Union of Texas. There will be free toys, haircuts, spa treatments and other giveaways for anyone in need.

The event takes place at 1947 K Avenue, #B100, Plano, TX 75074.

Hope Restored Missions Food & Hygiene Supply Requests

All items require Ziploc bags for packaging – gallon and quart sizes

Food items:

Bottled water/fruit juices.

Individual servings of canned meats with pull tab tops Tuna packs/tuna kits, Chicken packs/chicken kits Potted meat Vienna (all flavors) Ravioli, spaghetti with meatballs

Fruit/pudding cups

Pretzels with peanut butter

Granola bars/cereal bar or oatmeal

Trail mix/nuts

Filling foods such as bananas, easy-peal oranges, apples

Individual assortment of cookies and crackers (Lance snack packs)

Popcorn, assorted chips, baked, or veggie chips Individual serving sized – large quantities

Sweet items (snack cakes (i.e., Little Debbie's or muffins (individually wrapped)

Plastic utensils (spoons/forks) and napkins

Hygiene Items: Homeless essential bulk buys on Amazon

Socks

Underwear (men and women – all sizes including plus sizes greater than 3X)

Homeless bulk deodorants – (Amazon)

Razors bulk and shaving cream – (Amazon)

Soap and/or bodywash

Wash cloth and hand towels

Shampoo and conditioner

Lotions

Mouthwash

Travel toothpaste

Toothbrush

Feminine products (all sizes of pads and tampons)

Essential items needed:

Lightweight backpack or light carrying bags (these bags are to fit their food and hygiene packs or other items)

Lysol and disinfectant sprays and wipes (antibacterial)

Air freshener

Boxes of Kleenex



Trash bags (kitchen size)

Copier paper

Manilla folders