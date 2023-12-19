11 Days of Giving: Good Local Markets connects the community with locally sourced food

DALLAS - "Simple food chain, simple food choices" is more than a motto for Good Local Markets; it's a mission to connect North Texans with locally sourced, handmade products.

The nonprofit organization focuses on fostering healthier lives by supporting local ranchers, farmers and small businesses within a 150-mile radius.

"We are exclusively local and handmade. You won't find bananas at our market, and certain things won't be available when they're out of season," said Isabella Chamberlain, executive director of Good Local Markets. "But what you will get is food that is grown really close by and locally, by people who care about the environment."

The organization hosts markets in Dallas most weekends throughout the year. They also provide a food access program, in which they match payments from SNAP and WIC, doubling these shoppers' spending power at Good Local Markets.

"So, up to $20, if you come and spend at our market, you will actually have $40 worth of spending power, increasing your access to local and healthy foods," Chamberlain added.

Beyond providing access to nutritious options, Good Local Markets aims to stimulate local economies and provide its vendors with a reason to sell year-round. The markets feature a diverse range of products, including baked goods, and artisanal items such as woodwork, pottery and jewelry.

To support this cause during the holiday season, Tom Thumb, Albertsons and CBS Texas are collectively donating $1,000 to Good Local Markets. Chamberlain says the donation will likely contribute to the food access program, ensuring continued support for North Texans in buying locally sourced foods.