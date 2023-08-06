EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - First responders are on the scene of a train incident in Eastland County in which 11 cars derailed and grassfires ignited.

Katelynn Lowther works at the Best Western in Eastland. She told CBS News Texas she received an automated call from first responders saying there had been a train derailment that caused several grassfires.

11 cars derailed, grassfires ignite in Eastland County train incident Monica Carlton

According to a representative from the Texas A&M Forest Service at 6:27 p.m., the fire spread across 11 acres and is 20% contained.

Carbon and Olden volunteer fire departments are assisting.

According to TxDOT, portions of North Seaman Street and Highway 112, on the north side of Eastland, will remain closed as crews clear the area.

It is not currently known what caused the incident, but first responders ask that the community avoid the area.

This is a developing story.