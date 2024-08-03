10,000 students receive free backpacks at Arlington ISD's back-to-school kickoff

ARLINGTON — Nearly 10,000 students received backpacks at Arlington's 10th annual Back to School Kickoff Saturday.

Students, parents, and volunteers packed inside AT&T Stadium for the event hosted by the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation.

Families like the Hartfields say they now feel ready to tackle the school year ahead.

"I'm enjoying the moment," parent Neisha Hartfield said. "There's a lot of people here. It definitely was a great turnout, and Jerry did a good job. I love the staff. Everybody's been friendly and nice in directing us."

Neisha Hartfield's daughter will be entering 12th grade this year.

"They give you folders, like a lot of folders, so I'm prepared," Dejah Hartfield said. "They give you a spiral notebook and a lot of paper, and they give you some colored pencils and pens. I'll be good to go. Everything is prepared."

Students in attendance received free backpacks with school supplies appropriate for their grade level. Students were also able to get back-to-school haircuts and vision and dental screenings. Families were also able to back-to-school shop with over 100 vendors onsite.

More than 100,000 students have received backpacks at the event over the past decade.

Arlington ISD students return to the classroom on August 14.