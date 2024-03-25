10-year-old boy missing after chasing his dog into a wooded area: Dallas County Sheriff's Office

DALLAS — The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 10-year-old boy, last seen Monday evening.

Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Wilson Rd. in Lancaster, where the child was last seen playing outside around 5:15 p.m.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said the boy's dog ran off and he chased the dog into a wooded area.

The boy is named Max, he is 4'10", and weighs 70 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater and dark blue jeans.

DCSO said it has numerous units searching the area, along with the Department of Public Safety Air 1 and other agencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call 214-749-8641.