Watch CBS News
Local News

10-year-old boy missing after chasing his dog into a wooded area: Dallas County Sheriff's Office

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS — The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 10-year-old boy, last seen Monday evening.

Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Wilson Rd. in Lancaster, where the child was last seen playing outside around 5:15 p.m.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said the boy's dog ran off and he chased the dog into a wooded area.

The boy is named Max, he is 4'10", and weighs 70 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater and dark blue jeans. 

DCSO said it has numerous units searching the area, along with the Department of Public Safety Air 1 and other agencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call 214-749-8641.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 10:49 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.