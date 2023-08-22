10 show horses killed in Kaufman County fire sparked by welder

KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Fire investigators believe sparks from welding caused a massive fire that killed 10 horses in Kaufman County.

The fire started Friday night and took firefighters from Terrell and Scurry hours to put out.

They say 10 show horses were trapped inside the barn and unable to get out.

At one point, firefighters say the smoke was so thick and the fire so intense, smoke could be seen from downtown Terrell.