10 people, 1 Texan, sick with E. coli after eating RAW FARM cheese

One Texan has fallen ill after consuming RAW FARM brand of raw cheddar cheese.

A total of 10 people have been infected with E. coli across four states – four in California, three in Colorado, two in Utah and one person in Texas.

In response to the investigation into the illnesses, RAW FARM has recalled certain lots of their brand of raw cheddar cheese.

Included in the recall are all sizes of blocks and shredded packages of the Original Flavor and Cheddar with added Jalapeño Flavor.

These cheeses were sold at retailers nationwide.

Symptoms of E. coli begin anywhere from a few days after consuming contaminated food or up to nine days later. Those symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and/or vomiting.