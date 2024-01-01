$10.2M in methamphetamine and cocaine hidden in flower shipment seized at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO - Four days before Christmas 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $10.2 million in hard narcotics hidden within a commercial shipment of cut flowers.

The bundles containing powder, and crystal methamphetamine and cocaine were found at the World Trade Bridge.

Officers immediately arrested the driver of the Freightliner tractor, which carried the flowers and drugs.

"CBP is proud of the work our frontline officers do to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "This significant seizure is an example of ongoing operational efforts conducted daily to protect our borders."

In total, 164.72 pounds of methamphetamine in powder form, 854.07 pounds of methamphetamine in crystal form, and 165.34 pounds of cocaine was seized, according to the agency.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.