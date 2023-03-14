1 woman killed in hit-and-run after getting out of her stalled car

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash after getting out of her stalled car.

Plano police say they were called to multiple crashes on southbound US-75 at Legacy Drive around 9:30 p.m. March 13.

During the first crash, a stalled vehicle with its hazard lights flashing was stopped in the third lane of US-75. A second vehicle was unable to stop in time and collided with the rear of the stalled vehicle.

The driver of the stalled vehicle, 29-year-old Leah Daniels, got out of the passenger side when a passing semi-truck struck and pushed her into oncoming traffic. Police say the semi-truck didn't stop, continuing southbound on the highway.

Daniels was struck by another vehicle as the lay in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the incident.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has additional information about the location of the semi-truck, contact the Plano Police Traffic tip line at 972-941-5483.