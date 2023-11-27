Watch CBS News
1 person shot at a home in Frisco, police say incident is isolated

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FRISCO (CBS News Texas) – Police found one person shot while responding to a "suspicious activity" call in Frisco.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday night at a home in the 10400 block of Belfort Drive.

When police arrived, there was one person who was shot. They were taken to a local hospital. 

Police say the incident is isolated and the investigation is ongoing.

There is no information about a gunman or motive.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 7:37 AM CST

