1 person shot at a home in Frisco, police say incident is isolated
FRISCO (CBS News Texas) – Police found one person shot while responding to a "suspicious activity" call in Frisco.
It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday night at a home in the 10400 block of Belfort Drive.
When police arrived, there was one person who was shot. They were taken to a local hospital.
Police say the incident is isolated and the investigation is ongoing.
There is no information about a gunman or motive.
