1 person in police custody after woman found shot in Fort Worth parking lot

FORT WORTH (CBS News Texas) – A gunman is in custody after a woman was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the Relax Inn in Fort Worth. When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The woman told police that the gunman approached her in the parking lot and without warning shot her in the leg before fleeing the scene.

The woman was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition, police say, with non-life-threatening injuries.