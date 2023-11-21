Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person in police custody after woman found shot in Fort Worth parking lot

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBS News Texas) – A gunman is in custody after a woman was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the Relax Inn in Fort Worth. When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The woman told police that the gunman approached her in the parking lot and without warning shot her in the leg before fleeing the scene.

The woman was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition, police say, with non-life-threatening injuries.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 5:32 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.