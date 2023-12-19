DPD: 1 person dead after shooting in southern Dallas

DALLAS -- Dallas police have identified a 65-year-old man killed in a shooting in southern Dallas on Monday night

Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Adelaide Drive, a few blocks west of South Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found Edgar Johnson Jr. dead at the scene.

The Dallas Police Department identified 35-year-old Broderick Davenport as a suspect in the shooting. Davenport was arrested and taken to Dallas County Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.