Watch CBS News
Local News

DPD: 1 person dead after shooting in southern Dallas

By Nick Blackhall

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS -- Dallas police have identified a 65-year-old man killed in a shooting in southern Dallas on Monday night

Around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on Adelaide Drive, a few blocks west of South Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found Edgar Johnson Jr. dead at the scene. 

The Dallas Police Department identified 35-year-old Broderick Davenport as a suspect in the shooting. Davenport was arrested and taken to Dallas County Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

First published on December 19, 2023 / 1:24 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.