1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Town East Mall in Mesquite

MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person is in custody and another is injured after a shooting at a Mesquite mall Saturday.

Officers with the Mesquite Police Department were called to a shooting inside Town East Mall just before 7 p.m.

According to the report, one victim was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital. They are currently in stable condition.

MPD says officers quickly found and took the suspect into custody.

"There is no indication that was an active shooter incident," a statement from MPD reads. "The IH635 doors will be closed until further notice to investigate the incident but the rest of the mall remains open."

MPD has not released the name of the suspect.

This is a developing story.