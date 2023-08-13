Watch CBS News
Local News

1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Town East Mall in Mesquite

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Mesquite firefighters explain how they prepare to work in the extreme Texas heat
Mesquite firefighters explain how they prepare to work in the extreme Texas heat 03:24

MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person is in custody and another is injured after a shooting at a Mesquite mall Saturday.

Officers with the Mesquite Police Department were called to a shooting inside Town East Mall just before 7 p.m. 

According to the report, one victim was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital. They are currently in stable condition. 

MPD says officers quickly found and took the suspect into custody.   

"There is no indication that was an active shooter incident," a statement from MPD reads. "The IH635 doors will be closed until further notice to investigate the incident but the rest of the mall remains open."

MPD has not released the name of the suspect.

This is a developing story.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 7:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.