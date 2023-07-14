1 dead after shooting near WinCo Foods in Denton, police say
DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One person is dead following a shooting in Denton Thursday evening.
The shooting happened in the 2600 block of W. University Drive, near WinCo Foods. The victim's identity has not yet been released.
Police said they don't believe this was a random shooting and that the suspect has likely left the area.
No other injuries have been reported and this remains and ongoing investigation.
