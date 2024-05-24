Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after shooting in Haltom City grocery store parking lot

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

HALTOM CITY –  A gunman is at large after a shooting that took place outside an Aldi grocery store.

It happened Thursday night at the Aldi located at 3173 Denton Highway in Haltom City. 

When police arrived at the scene, there was a man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say despite medical treatment, the man died at the scene. 

Police believe the incident was isolated and the two people involved knew each other. 

If you have information about the shooting, contact Detective Tabler at (817)222-7040. You can also send an anonymous tip via 469tips.com or by calling (817)469-8477.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

First published on May 24, 2024 / 10:42 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.