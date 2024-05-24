1 dead after shooting in Haltom City grocery store parking lot

HALTOM CITY – A gunman is at large after a shooting that took place outside an Aldi grocery store.

It happened Thursday night at the Aldi located at 3173 Denton Highway in Haltom City.

When police arrived at the scene, there was a man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say despite medical treatment, the man died at the scene.

Police believe the incident was isolated and the two people involved knew each other.

If you have information about the shooting, contact Detective Tabler at (817)222-7040. You can also send an anonymous tip via 469tips.com or by calling (817)469-8477.