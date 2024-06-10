1 dead after shooting involving Arlington police

Man fatally shot by police at Arlington park

ARLINGTON – One person is dead after a shootout with police.

It happened overnight Sunday at the F.J. "Red" Kane Park, located at 6500 S. Cooper Street.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting but according to Arlington police call sheets, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the same time and place as the shooting involving the officers.

The suspect died at the scene. There is no information about the victim's condition.

"CLEAT Legal teams are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Arlington representing our impacted members," said Jennifer Szimanski, director of public affairs of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.

Monday morning, the park was blocked off by police vehicles and crime scene tape.

Arlington police will be updating the media at 10 a.m. Watch in the player above.