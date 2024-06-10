Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after shooting involving Arlington police

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Man fatally shot by police at Arlington park
Man fatally shot by police at Arlington park 01:26
Arlington PD news conference after officer shot, killed suspect by CBS TEXAS on YouTube

ARLINGTON – One person is dead after a shootout with police. 

It happened overnight Sunday at the F.J. "Red" Kane Park, located at 6500 S. Cooper Street.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting but according to Arlington police call sheets, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the same time and place as the shooting involving the officers. 

The suspect died at the scene. There is no information about the victim's condition.

arlington-shooting.png
CBS News Texas

"CLEAT Legal teams are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Arlington representing our impacted members," said Jennifer Szimanski, director of public affairs of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas. 

Monday morning, the park was blocked off by police vehicles and crime scene tape.

arlington-shooting2.png
CBS News Texas

Arlington police will be updating the media at 10 a.m. Watch in the player above.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 9:18 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.