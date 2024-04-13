Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, search on for suspects who repeatedly fired inside vehicle: Dallas police

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS – Police are searching for two suspects who fired multiple times into a vehicle in the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue, killing 30-year-old Shaketta Johnson.

Officers responded to the scene about 12:30 a.m. Saturday and found Johnson shot in a parking lot.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the suspects (pictured) fled the scene in a blue Mazda and a black Mercedes. The cars headed south on S. Marsalis.

suspect1.png
suspect2.jpg

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Frank Serra at (214) 662-4552 or email to frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.

CBS News Texas will provide additional information when it becomes available.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 3:00 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.