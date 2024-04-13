1 dead, search on for suspects who repeatedly fired inside vehicle: Dallas police

DALLAS – Police are searching for two suspects who fired multiple times into a vehicle in the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue, killing 30-year-old Shaketta Johnson.

Officers responded to the scene about 12:30 a.m. Saturday and found Johnson shot in a parking lot.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the suspects (pictured) fled the scene in a blue Mazda and a black Mercedes. The cars headed south on S. Marsalis.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Frank Serra at (214) 662-4552 or email to frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.

