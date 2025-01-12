1 found dead as crews battle Dallas structure fire, Dallas Fire-Rescue says

DALLAS — A man was found dead while firefighters worked to extinguish an early-morning structure fire in Dallas on Sunday, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to the 1400 block of E. Overton Dr. just after 5 a.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from a detached structure behind the one-story home. DFR said the structure was one of two behind the home being used at temporary residences and there were reports people may have been inside. Crews worked to put out the fire and conduct search and rescue operations.

"There were an unknown number of people who were able to make it out of the structure safely; but unfortunately, there was one unidentified elderly man who did not," a statement from DFR reads.

Firefighters working to extinguish the fire found the man unresponsive, DFR said, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Crews prevented the fire from spreading and it was extinguished within an hour. DFR said two people were in the main house when the fire was reported; however, neither was aware of it until alerted by neighbors.

The cause of death and cause of the fire are under investigation, DFR said; the Dallas County Medical Examiners will identify the victim and cause of death.