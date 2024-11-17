Watch CBS News
1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Fort Worth neighborhood

By Steven Rosenbaum

CBS Texas

FORT WORTH – One person was killed and two others seriously injured after a vehicle ran into a tree early Sunday morning in Fort Worth.

Officers responded to the scene on Decatur Avenue near Beaumont Street in the Diamond Hill neighborhood just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Fort Worth police. 

car-into-tree.jpg
Video from the scene taken after the vehicle had been towed away showed lines painted on the ground apparently showing the vehicle's path from the road into a tree in front of a small home. The tree was left with a gash at its base, and a chain link fence was left mangled on the front lawn.

car-into-tree-fence.jpg
Fort Worth police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It is not clear whether all of the injured were riding in the vehicle.

The FWPD traffic investigation unit is investigating the cause of the crash, according to the department. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the person who was killed.

