1 dead, 3 others injured in early-morning shooting near Love Field

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS, TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One  person died after four were shot early Sunday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, around 3:45 a.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Sheila Lane for a reported shooting.

DPD says the preliminary investigation found an unknown suspect in a vehicle shot at the victims and fled. 

Four victims were taken to the local hospital. One victim died from his injuries, a second is in critical condition, and two others are in stable condition.

The victim who was killed is not being identified at this time pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to please contact Detective Adam Thayer at 214-671-3657 or at adam.thayer@dallaspolice.go or Crime Stoppers. 

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 5:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

