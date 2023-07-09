Watch CBS News
1 dead, 3 injured in Saturday night shooting in Dallas

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in Dallas Saturday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting happened around 11 p.m., in the 1600 block of Pompano Beach Drive.

Officers were called to the scene after reports of shots fired following a disturbance at a house.

Responding officers found four victims. One victim died at the scene. the other three were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 2:10 PM

