1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Little Elm house party

LITTLE ELM (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person is dead and two others suffered injuries after a shooting at a large party in Little Elm.

Police say it happened at a house in the 2700 block of Sunlight Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.

At the house, police say there was a dead man and a woman with life-threatening injuries. The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Two streets away, on Evening Mist Drive, police say there was a third shooting victim. There is no word on their injuries.

The gunman or gunmen are believed to have fled the area, police say. There is no threat to the public.

Police say they are working with partygoers to identify the suspects.