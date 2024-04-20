1 dead, 2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash at Fort Worth intersection

FORT WORTH – An accident at the intersection of South Riverside Drive and East Berry Street has left one dead and two hospitalized, Fort Worth police said.

The accident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Three people were taken to a local hospital, where one died and two were in stable condition, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.

The name of the victim won't be released until next of kin have been notified, police said.

The investigation into the accident continues.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.