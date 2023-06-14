1 person dead, 2 in critical condition after police chase in stolen vehicle

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A person has died after a police chase in a stolen vehicle.

Fort Worth police say they responded to a flock activation involving a stolen vehicle near Altamesa and Will Rogers Boulevard on Wednesday just before 1:30 p.m.

A pursuit ensued and the suspect's vehicle lost control, hitting a pole, causing it to roll over. While rolling over, the suspect struck another vehicle.

Three people in the suspect's vehicle were ejected. One person died at the scene and two were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.